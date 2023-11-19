SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ actress Suzanne Shepherd dead at 89, reports say

Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday...
Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday morning in her home in New York City, according to Variety.(Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday morning in her home in New York City, according to Variety.

Shepherd also had roles in “Jacob’s Ladder,” “Tree Lounge,” “Lolita,” “American Cuisine,” “Living Out Loud,” “Requiem for a Dream,” “Harold,” “The Week Of,” and “The Performance.”

She was born on Oct. 31, 1934. She made her acting debut in 1988 in “Mystic Pizza.”

A memorial service for her will be announced early next year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Hill Academy’s Head of School, Brandy Mullennax wrote in a letter that students and...
Holly Hill community rallies together after teacher’s arrest
Sumter twins walk across country to raise awareness for foster care
‘We tested positive for crack, got placed into the foster care system at birth’: Midlands twins go viral walking cross-country to raise awareness for children in foster care
Columbia High School was on lockdown for around three hours.
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbia High School stabbing
Former Midlands teacher charged with sexual battery
Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student
Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Cause of death for Shandon Floyd can’t be released yet, Richland County Coroner’s Office says

Latest News

A man was attacked by a bear in Alaska.
72-year-old man attacked by bear along trail, officials say
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate...
A man who killed 3 women and a teenager is found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
FILE - President Joe Biden arrives at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del.,...
The Bidens are getting an early start on the Thanksgiving week by having dinner with service members