Irmo Fire District completes full gear workout in celebration of late firefighter’s birthday

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Members of the Irmo Fire District (IFD) came together in celebration of James Muller, who died in the line of duty.

On Saturday, the IFD said in a social media post they gathered at Childs Street Station and completed a full-gear workout during the morning of what would have been Muller’s birthday.

Muller died in May after being trapped inside an apartment, that collapsed during a fire.

The fire happened at Tropical Ridge Apartments off of Stoneridge Drive and was eventually declared a 3-alarm fire.

According to officials, Muller was taken to Prisma Health Richland where he was pronounced dead from his injuries in the fire.

IFD members said Muller would have turned 26-year-old.

