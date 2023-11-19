SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Another nice afternoon to wrap up the weekend!

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Great weather continues today, before heavy rain returns to the Midlands next week.

First Alert Headlines

  • Awesome weather to end the weekend.
  • First Alert Weather Day next Tuesday for rounds of heavy rain.
  • Showers continue Wednesday morning.
  • Cooler and dry for Thanksgiving.
WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Summary

Thanks to a weak frontal boundary dropping through the Midlands last night, we’re set to be cooler this afternoon. It’ll still be a nice day, with a few clouds around and high temperatures in the upper-60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Our next cold front arrives by the middle of next week. Because of the rounds of heavy rain it’ll bring us, we’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday. If we’re able to clear out enough ahead of the frontal boundary, isolated storms are possible with this system. For now, the opportunity for severe weather is low.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

If you plan on traveling Wednesday, scattered showers will hang around through lunchtime! By Wednesday evening, we’ll truly begin to dry out. Thanksgiving Day looks great! We’ll have partly cloudy skies and it’ll be a tad cooler, with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: A few clouds throughout the day. Highs in the upper-60s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper-40s.

Monday: Increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid and upper-60s.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Cloudy skies. Rounds of heavy rain and thunder, especially in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the upper-60s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before lunchtime. Chance of rain 30%. Then, skies will clear out, with highs in the mid-60s.

Thanksgiving Day: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Cooler, with highs around 60 degrees.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Hill Academy’s Head of School, Brandy Mullennax wrote in a letter that students and...
Holly Hill community rallies together after teacher’s arrest
Former Midlands teacher charged with sexual battery
Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student
Columbia High School was on lockdown for around three hours.
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbia High School stabbing
Sumter twins walk across country to raise awareness for foster care
‘We tested positive for crack, got placed into the foster care system at birth’: Midlands twins go viral walking cross-country to raise awareness for children in foster care
Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Cause of death for Shandon Floyd can’t be released yet, Richland County Coroner’s Office says

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sunshine continues Sunday but showers return Tuesday
A strong cold front will bring rain during a heavy travel time Tuesday, so it’s a First Alert...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry this weekend but, rain moves in Tuesday
A strong cold front will bring rain during a heavy travel time Tuesday, so it’s a First Alert...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry this weekend but, rain moves in Tuesday
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry this weekend but, rain moves in Tuesday