FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Another nice afternoon to wrap up the weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Great weather continues today, before heavy rain returns to the Midlands next week.

First Alert Headlines

Awesome weather to end the weekend.

First Alert Weather Day next Tuesday for rounds of heavy rain.

Showers continue Wednesday morning.

Cooler and dry for Thanksgiving.

First Alert Summary

Thanks to a weak frontal boundary dropping through the Midlands last night, we’re set to be cooler this afternoon. It’ll still be a nice day, with a few clouds around and high temperatures in the upper-60s.

Our next cold front arrives by the middle of next week. Because of the rounds of heavy rain it’ll bring us, we’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday. If we’re able to clear out enough ahead of the frontal boundary, isolated storms are possible with this system. For now, the opportunity for severe weather is low.

If you plan on traveling Wednesday, scattered showers will hang around through lunchtime! By Wednesday evening, we’ll truly begin to dry out. Thanksgiving Day looks great! We’ll have partly cloudy skies and it’ll be a tad cooler, with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

First Alert Forecast

Today: A few clouds throughout the day. Highs in the upper-60s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper-40s.

Monday: Increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid and upper-60s.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Cloudy skies. Rounds of heavy rain and thunder, especially in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the upper-60s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before lunchtime. Chance of rain 30%. Then, skies will clear out, with highs in the mid-60s.

Thanksgiving Day: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Cooler, with highs around 60 degrees.

