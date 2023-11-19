SkyView
Fairfield County deputies investigate shooting incident where 1 person was hurt

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday shooting incident where one person was hurt.

Deputies said they were called to MUSC Fairfield Saturday afternoon after a gunshot victim arrived for medical assistance.

Upon arrival, deputies said the victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.

Deputies said the victim refused to cooperate with investigating deputies.

It is unclear the exact location of the shooting.

