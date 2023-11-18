Sumter police arrest man in fatal stabbing

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of fatally stabbing a man Friday at a home in King Street was found and arrested by police.

The Sumter Police Department reported on Friday they were searching for 37-year-old Marcus Antonio Shannon after initial information indicated he stabbed a man inside the home at 11:30 p.m.

Police said Shannon and the victim, Travis Roman, 42, were at a gathering of friends when they began to argue and then fight. After the incident, police said Shannon walked away from the home.

Roman was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey where he later died.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office notified family members and scheduled an autopsy.

On Saturday at around 9 a.m., police announced Shannon was found by officers and booked into the county jail.

Shannon was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

