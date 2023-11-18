SkyView
Soda City Living: Woofs and Whiskers - Meet Figaro

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Figaro is a sweet, fluffy kitty who’s looking for her forever home.

She was brought in to PETSinc in West Columbia by her owner who could no longer care for her. Figaro is a true couch potato and wants to watch soap operas all day. PETSinc says she would be happiest as the only pet the household with an owner who likes to cuddle!

