SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Living: What to Wear Wednesday - Giving Thanks In Style

Just the Thing Boutique joins us in studio for a special What to Wear Wednesday
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sponsored by: Just the Thing Boutique.

Just the Thing Boutique joins us in studio for a special What to Wear Wednesday.

Owner Tracy Wright shows us what’s in style this Thanksgiving whether you’re feeling fancy or dressing down! Fun sweaters in many styles and colors or dressy combos are sure to wow your guests this Thanksgiving.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia High School was on lockdown for around three hours.
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbia High School stabbing
Former Midlands teacher charged with sexual battery
Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Columbia woman dies in Lexington County car crash
Trial date set for Murdaugh financial case in S.C.
Alex Murdaugh reaches plea agreement with state prosecutors on financial crimes
Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Cause of death for Shandon Floyd can’t be released yet, Richland County Coroner’s Office says

Latest News

EdVenture Children’s Museum is celebrating 20 years or learning and fun in Columbia.
Soda City Living: EdVenture Celebrates 20 Years of Fun
Just the Thing Boutique joins us in studio for a special What to Wear Wednesday
Soda City Living: What to Wear Wednesday - Giving Thanks In Style
Figaro is a sweet, fluffy kitty who’s looking for her forever home
Soda City Living: Woofs and Whiskers - Meet Figaro
Figaro is a sweet, fluffy kitty who’s looking for her forever home
Soda City Living: Woofs and Whiskers - Meet Figaro