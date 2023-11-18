Soda City Living: Birthright Provides Free Support To Expectant Mothers In Need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sponsored by Birthright

Birthright of Columbia prides itself on being a safe space for expecting moms who need a little extra support.

Birthright also provides free resources for parents in need who have children ages 0-3 months. The organization hosts events such as community baby showers and provides items to families with the goal of making difficult situations a little easier.

Join us as we tour the facility and learn more about the mission.

