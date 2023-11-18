Soda City Live: She Pours’ Red Carpet Short Film Premiere

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve all heard the saying “you can’t pour from an empty cup”.

Our next guest wants WOMEN have the tools they need to be strong, to overcome and thrive and she is doing that by using her platform to POUR into them.

Producer and creator of “She Pours”, Kiwan Fitch joins us to share details about an upcoming movie premiere that illustrates the journey of pain to power.

