Soda City Live: Greater Carolina Baptist Church Thanksgiving Service and Turkey Giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands church wants to give you a word and a bird for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

You’re invited to join the Greater Carolina Baptist Church for their Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway and regular service.

Greater Carolina Baptist Church Thanksgiving Service and Turkey Giveaway (Greater Carolina Baptist Church)

