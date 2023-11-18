Koger Center celebrates jazz with ColaJazz Foundation (SPONSORED BY KOGER CENTER)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia celebrates jazz music and musicians with the ColaJazz Foundation.

Founder and executive director Mark Rapp talks about upcoming events including Wynton Marsalis with Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra that’s coming to Koger Center Nov. 28.

Watch to learn more about holiday jazz events for the whole family coming soon to Koger Center.

