SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Koger Center celebrates jazz with ColaJazz Foundation (SPONSORED BY KOGER CENTER)

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia celebrates jazz music and musicians with the ColaJazz Foundation.

Founder and executive director Mark Rapp talks about upcoming events including Wynton Marsalis with Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra that’s coming to Koger Center Nov. 28.

Watch to learn more about holiday jazz events for the whole family coming soon to Koger Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia High School was on lockdown for around three hours.
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbia High School stabbing
Former Midlands teacher charged with sexual battery
Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student
Trial date set for Murdaugh financial case in S.C.
Alex Murdaugh reaches plea agreement with state prosecutors on financial crimes
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Columbia woman dies in Lexington County car crash
Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Cause of death for Shandon Floyd can’t be released yet, Richland County Coroner’s Office says

Latest News

Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia celebrates jazz music and musicians with the ColaJazz...
Koger Center celebrates jazz with ColaJazz Foundation (SPONSORED BY KOGER CENTER)
The American Business Women’s Association, Connecting Women chapter WIS celebrating their 3rd...
Soda City Live: Women Connecting Women Chapter of ABWA Celebrates Anniversary
The American Business Women’s Association, Connecting Women chapter WIS celebrating their 3rd...
Soda City Live: Women Connecting Women Chapter of ABWA Celebrates Anniversary
A Midlands church wants to give you a word and a bird for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
Soda City Live: Greater Carolina Baptist Church Thanksgiving Service and Turkey Giveaway