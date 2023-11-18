SkyView
Holly Hill community rallies together after teacher’s arrest

By Sam Shapiro
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WIS) - One parent said the Holly Hill community is coming together after a Holly Hill Academy teacher was charged Thursday for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

“There is a lot of grief attached to this for so many people,” parent Alicia Bilton said.

WIS first reported Thursday Holly Hill Academy teacher Reagan Anderson was charged with two counts of sexual battery. The victim was a 17-year-old student.

Alicia Bilton said her son was one of Anderson’s former students and this week has been difficult for everyone in town, as Holly Hill is a tight-knit community.

“I think the general consensus right now for our community is how can we stand with the student and his family; advocate for them, lift them up, and be pillars of strength for them at this time while also simultaneously rallying around this other family and loving them well,” Bilton said.

Holly Hill Academy’s Head of School, Brandy Mullennax wrote in a letter that students and parents would be provided with resources to help navigate the situation.

“As a small school community, we strive to always provide a safe and secure learning environment for all our students,” she said in a statement.

