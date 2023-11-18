SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gamecocks vs Kentucky Wildcats, game preview

Gamecocks take on the Kentucky Wildcats
Gamecocks take on the Kentucky Wildcats(Gamecock Football)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina hopes to keep their November to Remember alive on Saturday when the University of Kentucky comes to the Soda City.

The Gamecocks are on a two-game win streak with victories over Vanderbilt and Jacksonville State.

South Carolina seems to have finally found their groove with a high-powered offense powered by Quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Xavier Legette.

The Gamecocks have also found success with their ground game with the breakthrough of the SC native, Mario Anderson.

All in all, the offense has come to together and started to click on all cylinders. Meanwhile, the South Carolina defense continues to be a weak spot for the team.

You can watch the game on Saturday, November 17 starting at 7:30 p.m. on the ESPN app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia High School was on lockdown for around three hours.
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbia High School stabbing
Former Midlands teacher charged with sexual battery
Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Columbia woman dies in Lexington County car crash
Trial date set for Murdaugh financial case in S.C.
Alex Murdaugh reaches plea agreement with state prosecutors on financial crimes
Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Cause of death for Shandon Floyd can’t be released yet, Richland County Coroner’s Office says

Latest News

PALMETTO BOWL
Details released for Palmetto Bowl, featuring USC and Clemson
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley signals from the bench during second half of an NCAA...
South Carolina jumps to No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 after chaotic week; Colorado crashes top 5
The South Carolina women’s basketball (1-0) team continues their new era post-freshies with a...
South Carolina defeats Maryland in home opener of season
South Carolina State University has declared Nov. 11 Buddy Pough Day in honor of the...
SC State University declares Nov. 11 as Buddy Pough Day