Gamecocks vs Kentucky Wildcats, game preview

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina hopes to keep their November to Remember alive on Saturday when the University of Kentucky comes to the Soda City.

The Gamecocks are on a two-game win streak with victories over Vanderbilt and Jacksonville State.

South Carolina seems to have finally found their groove with a high-powered offense powered by Quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Xavier Legette.

The Gamecocks have also found success with their ground game with the breakthrough of the SC native, Mario Anderson.

All in all, the offense has come to together and started to click on all cylinders. Meanwhile, the South Carolina defense continues to be a weak spot for the team.

You can watch the game on Saturday, November 17 starting at 7:30 p.m. on the ESPN app.

