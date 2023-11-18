FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A nice weekend ahead before heavy rain arrives next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Heavy rain makes a return next week, which is why we issued a First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Headlines

· Great weather for today and tomorrow!

· First Alert Weather Day next Tuesday for rounds of heavy rain.

· Showers continue next Wednesday.

· Dry and cooler for Thanksgiving.

First Alert Summary

After dealing with rain last weekend, we’ll have the complete opposite in our forecast this weekend! Today, we’ll be warm under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will reach the mid and upper-70s! A weak frontal boundary drops through this evening, which makes us a tad cooler Sunday. Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will top out in the upper-60s.

Our next cold front arrives by the middle of next week. Because of the rounds of heavy rain it’ll bring the Midlands, we’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday. If we’re able to clear out enough ahead of the frontal boundary, isolated storms are possible with this system. For now, the opportunity for severe weather is low.

If you plan on traveling Wednesday, scattered showers will be hanging around the Palmetto State during the daytime hours. By Wednesday night, we’ll truly begin to dry out. Thanksgiving Day looks great! We’ll have partly cloudy skies and it’ll be a tad cooler, with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Warm, with highs in the mid and upper-70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the mid-40s.

Sunday: A few clouds in our sky. Cooler, with highs in the upper-60s.

Monday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the upper-60s.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Cloudy skies. Rounds of heavy rain, especially in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 80%. A few storms are also possible. Highs in the upper-60s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before lunchtime. Chance of rain 40%. Cloudy, with highs in the upper-60s.

