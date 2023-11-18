SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A nice weekend ahead before heavy rain arrives next week

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Heavy rain makes a return next week, which is why we issued a First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Headlines

· Great weather for today and tomorrow!

· First Alert Weather Day next Tuesday for rounds of heavy rain.

· Showers continue next Wednesday.

· Dry and cooler for Thanksgiving.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Summary

After dealing with rain last weekend, we’ll have the complete opposite in our forecast this weekend! Today, we’ll be warm under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will reach the mid and upper-70s! A weak frontal boundary drops through this evening, which makes us a tad cooler Sunday. Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will top out in the upper-60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Our next cold front arrives by the middle of next week. Because of the rounds of heavy rain it’ll bring the Midlands, we’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday. If we’re able to clear out enough ahead of the frontal boundary, isolated storms are possible with this system. For now, the opportunity for severe weather is low.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

If you plan on traveling Wednesday, scattered showers will be hanging around the Palmetto State during the daytime hours. By Wednesday night, we’ll truly begin to dry out. Thanksgiving Day looks great! We’ll have partly cloudy skies and it’ll be a tad cooler, with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Warm, with highs in the mid and upper-70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the mid-40s.

Sunday: A few clouds in our sky. Cooler, with highs in the upper-60s.

Monday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the upper-60s.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Cloudy skies. Rounds of heavy rain, especially in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 80%. A few storms are also possible. Highs in the upper-60s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before lunchtime. Chance of rain 40%. Cloudy, with highs in the upper-60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia High School was on lockdown for around three hours.
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbia High School stabbing
Former Midlands teacher charged with sexual battery
Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Columbia woman dies in Lexington County car crash
Trial date set for Murdaugh financial case in S.C.
Alex Murdaugh reaches plea agreement with state prosecutors on financial crimes
Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Cause of death for Shandon Floyd can’t be released yet, Richland County Coroner’s Office says

Latest News

A strong cold front will bring rain during a heavy travel time Tuesday, so it’s a First Alert...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry this weekend but, rain moves in Tuesday
A strong cold front will bring rain during a heavy travel time Tuesday, so it’s a First Alert...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry this weekend but, rain moves in Tuesday
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry this weekend but, rain moves in Tuesday
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
First Alert Weather, Thursday night, 11/16/23