SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Families-in-need gifted new cars by Lexington Midas and Family Promise of the Midlands

By Kristina Thacker
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Three families were given the gift of transportation on Thursday.

Gus Herlong, who is the owner of the Midas location on 224 Bo Tire Way, said that the Midas community lives by a saying.

“Cars don’t fix themselves, and neither do communities,” he said. “So at Midas we give back.”

The giveaway comes right on the cusp of the holiday season. Herlong said he couldn’t think of a better time to bless peoples’ lives. Cayce Brainard’s family was one of the recipients of a new car.

Not having transportation during the holiday season is a struggle that the Brainard family is no stranger to.

“It’s hard when you have to carry groceries, get to school functions, and try to maintain a normal life. It’s very hard,” said Brainard. “It’s hard when you have kids.”

Brainard is a single mother of two, and members of her family were separated during their time being unhoused. Family Promise of the Midlands helped ease the financial burden on a home for the family, but it wasn’t long before Brainard lost her car.

Now, thanks to Herlong and the Midas team, the Brainard family’s holiday will be a bit brighter.

“Keep faith,” she said. “In whatever your higher power is, keep faith in that.”

Herlong says he plans to do another vehicle giveaway next year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Midlands teacher charged with sexual battery
Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student
Richland County School District One officials reported a Columbia High School student was...
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbia High School stabbing
The crash happened on Buck Hill Road in Ridgeway.
Suspects captured in Kershaw County after car chase with deputies
Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found alone and unresponsive before midnight at the 10000 block...
Transgender woman found dead after reported missing in Columbia, deputies say
Judge Clifton Newman has requested a new judge be assigned to handle post-trial motions...
Judge asks to recuse himself from future Murdaugh murder trial hearings

Latest News

Richland County School District One officials reported a Columbia High School student was...
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbia High School stabbing
Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Cause of death for Shandon Floyd can’t be released yet, Richland County Coroner’s Office says
A Columbia woman died following a single-vehicle crash in Lexington County.
Columbia woman dies in Lexington County car crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one person is dead after being hit by a vehicle.
Pedestrian dead following Richland County crash