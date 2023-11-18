Families-in-need gifted new cars by Lexington Midas and Family Promise of the Midlands

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Three families were given the gift of transportation on Thursday.

Gus Herlong, who is the owner of the Midas location on 224 Bo Tire Way, said that the Midas community lives by a saying.

“Cars don’t fix themselves, and neither do communities,” he said. “So at Midas we give back.”

The giveaway comes right on the cusp of the holiday season. Herlong said he couldn’t think of a better time to bless peoples’ lives. Cayce Brainard’s family was one of the recipients of a new car.

Not having transportation during the holiday season is a struggle that the Brainard family is no stranger to.

“It’s hard when you have to carry groceries, get to school functions, and try to maintain a normal life. It’s very hard,” said Brainard. “It’s hard when you have kids.”

Brainard is a single mother of two, and members of her family were separated during their time being unhoused. Family Promise of the Midlands helped ease the financial burden on a home for the family, but it wasn’t long before Brainard lost her car.

Now, thanks to Herlong and the Midas team, the Brainard family’s holiday will be a bit brighter.

“Keep faith,” she said. “In whatever your higher power is, keep faith in that.”

Herlong says he plans to do another vehicle giveaway next year.

