‘We tested positive for crack, got placed into the foster care system at birth’: Midlands twins go viral walking cross-country to raise awareness for children in foster care

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One step at a time, a set of twin brothers are raising awareness about the need for more support for foster care across the country through their nonprofit Foster Kids Matter.

The twins, Davon and Tavon Woods created the organization with the mission to fight for and support every foster child, a mission that has since gone viral and landed them on national television.

The Woods Twins grew up in Georgetown County. At the age of 17, they found their biological mother in Sumter County, whom they were taken from at birth.

“We came out weighing two pounds,” said Davon Woods. “Tested positive for crack, got placed into the foster care system at birth.”

The Woods Twins said instead of turning to the streets, alcohol or drugs, they used their story to raise awareness about the need for more support for foster care children nationwide.

Earlier this year, they began walking across the county on behalf of their organization Foster Kids Matter, trekking across the country to multiple states like California and Florida.

Since starting their journey, the twins have gone viral with millions of views on TikTok, which has landed their story on several national news networks including Good Morning America (GMA) in May.

While on GMA, the team donated $100,000 to their non-profit organization.

Their next walk will begin on Sunday, Dec. 3, starting at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter and ending in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The twins are planning to make the walk within 31 days.

Currently, the twins are accepting donations to support their mission. Their end goal is to raise money to build homes for children aging out of foster care.

To make a donation click here.

