Soda City Live: New Community Connect Online Portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Richland Fire Department is gearing up to launch a new Community Connect online portal.- called the Community Connect program and it’s created to do just that help them connect with the community and there is a new app to go along with it.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.