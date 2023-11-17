SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Gray Collegiate Preview Jamboree

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Gray Collegiate Academy will be hosting their Basketball Jamboree this weekend featuring basketball teams from across the midlands and they are inviting the community to come out and support.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found alone and unresponsive before midnight at the 10000 block...
Transgender woman found dead after reported missing in Columbia, deputies say
Joyce Edwards
Camden High School basketball star Joyce Edwards announces she will attend USC
Former Midlands teacher charged with sexual battery
Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student
The crash happened on Buck Hill Road in Ridgeway.
Suspects captured in Kershaw County after car chase with deputies
Deputies said 26-year-old Zatara Dunham, was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward...
Mother charged after 3-year-old found alone inside apartment, Richland County Sheriff’s Department says

Latest News

The greater Cayce West Columbia are gearing up to celebrate two very special holiday...
Soda City Live: Holiday Lights Parade and Light up the CWC
Folks in the Eau Claire and Hyatt Park Communities along with Shamrock Alum will be hosting a...
Soda City Live: Eau Claire High School Alum Give Back for Thanksgiving
Soda City Live: New Community Connect Online Portal
The Columbia Gem and Mineral Society joins us to talk about some amazing Gems and minerals as...
Soda City Live: 55th Annual Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show