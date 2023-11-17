Soda City Live: Eau Claire High School Alum Give Back for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Folks in the Eau Claire and Hyatt Park Communities along with Shamrock Alum will be hosting a free community dinner for Thanksgiving a little early and they are extending a seat to the table for you and your family.

They are also hosting a Give Back Block Party Saturday, November 18.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.