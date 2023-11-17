SC State Football coach Buddy Pough reflects with Rick Henry about his legendary career

SkyView
Buddy Pough is wrapping up a legendary career as the head coach of the South Carolina State University Bulldogs.(WIS News 10)
By Rick Henry
Nov. 16, 2023
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Buddy Pough is wrapping up a legendary career as the head coach of the South Carolina State University Bulldogs. He’ll coach his final game Saturday when the Bulldogs play at Norfolk State.

This is Pough’s 22nd season as the leader of the SC State program. The Orangeburg native also played and served as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs. In 2019 he surpassed his former head coach and boss, Willie Jeffries as the school’s all-time winningest coach.

WIS-TV Sports Director Rick Henry sat down this week with Pough to discuss his very successful tenure with the Bulldogs.

