Pedestrian dead following Richland County crash

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one person is dead after being hit by a vehicle.

The crash happened Thursday, around 8:44 p.m. on Fairfield Road, six miles north of Columbia.

Officials said the driver of a Chevy SUV ran off the road, hitting the person and two parked cars.

According to SCHP, the driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital.

The pedestrian’s death remains under investigation.

