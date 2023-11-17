SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Orangeburg officers searching for 12-year-old boy

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has asked the public for help in their search...
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has asked the public for help in their search finding a missing 12-year-old boy.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has asked the public for help in their search finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Officers stated Osceola Terrell Pryer, was last seen in the area of Douglas McArthur Street in Orangeburg around 9 p.m. on November 16.

Authorities said Pryer is 5′4″, weighs 180 lbs, and was last seen wearing red, black, and grey flannel lounge pants and a grey zip up hoodie.

If you have any information about where Pryer might be, please contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2818 or TIPS411 by texting the keyword ODPS 87411 and a space and then type your tip information and hit send.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found alone and unresponsive before midnight at the 10000 block...
Transgender woman found dead after reported missing in Columbia, deputies say
Joyce Edwards
Camden High School basketball star Joyce Edwards announces she will attend USC
Former Midlands teacher charged with sexual battery
Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student
The crash happened on Buck Hill Road in Ridgeway.
Suspects captured in Kershaw County after car chase with deputies
Deputies said 26-year-old Zatara Dunham, was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward...
Mother charged after 3-year-old found alone inside apartment, Richland County Sheriff’s Department says

Latest News

On Thursday, Starbucks employees across the state joined thousands of workers nationwide...
“Frustrated Customers Equals Frustrated Employees,” Midlands Starbucks employees participated in National Union Strike
Until Thursday, the FBI’s Columbia agents were spread across the city. With the new Columbia...
FBI Columbia opens new field office in Lexington
Goddest Johnson, Miss Blind U.S.A, came to Columbia this week to partner with Center for...
Miss Blind U.S.A partners with Columbia’s Center for Learning to give donations to Liberian orphans
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Miss Blind U.S.A partners with Columbia's Center for Learning to give donations to Liberian orphans