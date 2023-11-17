Orangeburg officers searching for 12-year-old boy

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has asked the public for help in their search finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Officers stated Osceola Terrell Pryer, was last seen in the area of Douglas McArthur Street in Orangeburg around 9 p.m. on November 16.

Authorities said Pryer is 5′4″, weighs 180 lbs, and was last seen wearing red, black, and grey flannel lounge pants and a grey zip up hoodie.

If you have any information about where Pryer might be, please contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2818 or TIPS411 by texting the keyword ODPS 87411 and a space and then type your tip information and hit send.

