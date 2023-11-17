Miss Blind U.S.A partners with Columbia’s Center for Learning to give donations to Liberian orphans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Goddest Johnson, Miss Blind U.S.A, came to Columbia this week to partner with Center for Learning’s student council in giving donations to orphaned children in Liberia.

It was part of a project that the student does every year, according to 4th and 5th grade teacher, Ron Washington.

“We teach our students to give back early in life,” said Washington.

The partnership with Johnson and Washington is one they both said was “meant to be”.

Each suffered a car crash. Johnson’s crash led to her being in a coma for 8 months. Then, she lost her vision. Johnson doesn’t regret what happened to her, and instead, went on to win pageants and become a motivational speaker.

“We were given a second chance. It’s all about what we do with that second chance,” said Washington.

Their second chances at life led them to meet and teach the Center For Learning students about the importance of hope and service.

And for Johnson, she is instating lessons about inclusion and compassion.

“My disability is not an inability to do anything,” she said. “I can do anything I set my mind to, and I will continue to do so for the rest of my life.”

