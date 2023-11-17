SkyView
Furry Friends Friday: Karen

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Karen is a 3-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mixed up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Karen was supposedly found as a stray. The finder wanted to dump Karen at Pawmetto Lifeline and be done with her. Pawmetto Lifeline offered to take Karen into their Ambassador Program and help find her a forever home but the man would have to foster her. Pawmetto Lifeline would provide medical care, food and supplies.

That was not the answer the man wanted to hear so he turned Karen loose in Pawmetto Lifeline’s parking lot and drove off. Pawmetto Lifeline and shelters across the nation have experienced a massive increase in discarded large-breed dogs over the past few years. Making sure your pets are spayed and neutered is the most effective way to help control the overpopulation and euthanasia of unwanted animals.

Karen is an absolute joy! She is full of energy and love for her humans. Karen adores people and is one of those dogs that just can’t get close enough to you. Karen is always excited to see you. She will even stand up and give you a full body hug! She is very smart and treat-motivated and learned how to sit very fast. She is the most focused during her training after a good exercise session. She needs daily outlets for her energy. Karen loves to play or go for runs!

Karen will be a fabulous, loyal family dog. She would be great with children, just not too small as she might knock them over with her bounciness. Karen has not been directly tested with dogs yet but has shown lots of positive interactions through the fence with other dogs. She could really benefit from another dog to play with. Karen seems to be a little too excited about cats.

Karen has a reduced adoption fee of only $50 which includes spay, up-to-date vaccines and a microchip! Apply to adopt Karen at www.pawmettolifeline.org

