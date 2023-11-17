SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

“Frustrated Customers Equals Frustrated Employees,” Midlands Starbucks employees participated in National Union Strike

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Jalen Tart
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, Starbucks employees across the state joined thousands of workers nationwide walking off the job in what they say is a push for better working conditions.

The Saluda Pointe Starbucks in Lexington closed its doors midday after their workers went on strike for better working conditions and pay.

“Unfortunately this location has gotten a lot of intimidation and legal union busting. A lot of partners have had their hours cut by 30% in some cases,” said Vijay Tripathi, the Starbucks United Workers leader for the Midlands.

Tripathi, along with other employees joined an estimated 5,000 workers across the country participating in what organizers called The Red Cup Rebellion.

”Honk if you’re underpaid” was a message on a few of the signs held by Tripathi and other employees that voiced their concerns of working conditions and pay.

This was an effort to unionize the company’s stores. This is the second straight year workers organized this protest with Red Cup day being the highest grossing day of the year.

Labor Attorney Jay Babb spoke to WIS on the advantages and disadvantages of unionization in South Carolina.

“The advantage of unionizing is that it gives a voice to the workforce where individuals may otherwise not have a voice to by collectively working together to negotiate bargain with the employer. Some of the disadvantages of unionizing is certainly for the companies perspective may be increased in cost, being more difficult for employees individuals concerns to be heard versus the overall concerns of the union but typically the employer doesn’t want a major cause related to the labor and the pay and the workforce,” said Babb.

The strike is called to last for one day and employees are scheduled to resume normal work hours the following day.

In a statement provided to the Associated Press, Starbucks said many of its stores across the country remained open.

“We have nearly 10,000 stores open right now delighting our customers with joy of Red Cup Day.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found alone and unresponsive before midnight at the 10000 block...
Transgender woman found dead after reported missing in Columbia, deputies say
Joyce Edwards
Camden High School basketball star Joyce Edwards announces she will attend USC
Former Midlands teacher charged with sexual battery
Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student
The crash happened on Buck Hill Road in Ridgeway.
Suspects on the run in Kershaw County after car chase with deputies arrested
Deputies said 26-year-old Zatara Dunham, was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward...
Mother charged after 3-year-old found alone inside apartment, Richland County Sheriff’s Department says

Latest News

Until Thursday, the FBI’s Columbia agents were spread across the city. With the new Columbia...
FBI Columbia opens new field office in Lexington
Goddest Johnson, Miss Blind U.S.A, came to Columbia this week to partner with Center for...
Miss Blind U.S.A partners with Columbia’s Center for Learning to give donations to Liberian orphans
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Miss Blind U.S.A partners with Columbia's Center for Learning to give donations to Liberian orphans
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Democratic Presidential primary race, how New Hampshire primary date could impact South Carolina