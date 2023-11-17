SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Setting the stage for a beautiful weekend!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A good deal of sunshine wins out as we press towards a pleasant weekend outlook!

First Alert Headlines

· We warm up more for Friday with highs to the mid 70s, as breaks of sun fight through into the afternoon.

· After few morning drizzle chances today, we look mainly dry through the weekend.

· Saturday and Sunday come with mainly sunny skies.

· Rain chances are set to return on Tuesday, which could impact some holiday travel.

First Alert Summary

Good morning! We have mostly to partly cloudy skies today and an low chance of patchy drizzle. A low pressure system is off the coast of Georgia, and will bring some clouds to the area, but the low is too far away to warrant much more. Sunshine will then really work to take command.

High pressure builds in Saturday and we see mostly sunny skies and dry air. Lows are in the mid-50s with highs reaching the mid-70s for the afternoon, a really nice day! Sunday morning will be a bit cooler as a cold front passes through cooling temps down to the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs reach the upper 60s by the afternoon with sunny skies expected.

On Monday we have a few more clouds as a low pressure system and cold front approach from the west. We’ll continue to keep tabs on the potential of rain showers for Tuesday. Those rain chances will then be followed up by cooler and drier air towards Thanksgiving!

First Alert Forecast

Today: AM Drizzle can’t be ruled out, with partly sunny skies working to win the day. Highs near 75 degrees.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday: Sunny and cooler with highs back to the upper 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Scattered rain settles into the region. Highs nearing 70 degrees.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

