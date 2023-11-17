SkyView
FBI Columbia opens new field office in Lexington

The 87,000 square foot facility provides a large office space for investigators to conduct their work and solve crimes.
By Sam Shapiro
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Until Thursday, the FBI’s Columbia agents were spread across the city. With the new Columbia field office now open, everyone is under one roof.

“This new facility employs modern technology and information sharing capabilities, which allows us to perform and get ahead of the threat and keep America safe,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Philip Tejera

The 87,000 square foot facility provides a large office space for investigators to conduct their work and solve crimes. It aims to serve as a hub where local, state, and federal agencies can share information and resources.

FBI Director Chris Wray was in attendance Thursday morning to help Columbia’s Special Agent in Charge, Steven Jensen, cut the ribbon on the new facility.

“As we begin our new chapter, let us not forget the spirit of collaboration this building represents,” Jensen said. He added, “It’s a hub where local, state, and federal agencies can converge and share intelligence, expertise, and resources to protect South Carolinians.”

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Philip Tejera says the new space makes it easier for him to meet with his supervisors and investigators. He feels it not only makes it easier to share resources, but also easier to collaborate with other agents and organizations.

“It gives me the opportunity to get in front of not only my supervisors but my investigators on a day-to-day basis to interact with them, understand what they need, and how I can support them.” Tejera said, adding “It’s been exceptional to provide that type of service for the employees here (in) one location.

FBI Columbia plans to use the new office space here to continue expanding its network in hopes of working with more local organizations.Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

