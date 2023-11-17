SkyView
Columbia woman dies in single-vehicle crash

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia woman died following a single-vehicle crash in Lexington County.

The crash happened on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. on Pine Plain Road, two miles east of the town of Gaston.

The woman was identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher as Elfriede Kreutzer Martin, 87.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), Martin, who was driving a 2018 Toyota SUV, was traveling south on Sandy Run Road when she ran off the road, hitting a ditch and several trees.

Martin was transported to Prisma Health Richland where she later died from her injuries

Fisher said the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

