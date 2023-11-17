Columbia woman dies in single-vehicle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia woman died following a single-vehicle crash in Lexington County.

The crash happened on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. on Pine Plain Road, two miles east of the town of Gaston.

The woman was identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher as Elfriede Kreutzer Martin, 87.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), Martin, who was driving a 2018 Toyota SUV, was traveling south on Sandy Run Road when she ran off the road, hitting a ditch and several trees.

Martin was transported to Prisma Health Richland where she later died from her injuries

Fisher said the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.