Cause of death for Shandon Floyd can’t be released yet, Richland County Coroner’s Office says

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office said it cannot release the cause of death yet in the case of a missing transgender woman from Florence who was found dead in Columbia.

Shandon Floyd was found dead in a car Wednesday almost a week after she was reported missing.

According to the coroner’s office, they are waiting for the results of a toxicology report that could take as long as six months.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said there were no obvious signs of foul play, but the case is still under investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

