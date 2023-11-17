Cause of death for Shandon Floyd can’t be released yet, Richland County Coroner’s Office says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office said it cannot release the cause of death yet in the case of a missing transgender woman from Florence who was found dead in Columbia.

Shandon Floyd was found dead in a car Wednesday almost a week after she was reported missing.

According to the coroner’s office, they are waiting for the results of a toxicology report that could take as long as six months.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said there were no obvious signs of foul play, but the case is still under investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.