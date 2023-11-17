SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Amazon pulls several brands of eye drops after FDA warning

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes,...
The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is pulling seven brands of eye drops from its online marketplace after guidance from the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA informed the online seller the eyedrops are classified as “new drugs” and have not been approved yet.

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.

Just last month, the FDA also had major retailers remove some over-the-counter eyedrops from their shelves.

Those products were made in a facility where bacteria were found in the production areas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Midlands teacher charged with sexual battery
Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student
The crash happened on Buck Hill Road in Ridgeway.
Suspects captured in Kershaw County after car chase with deputies
Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found alone and unresponsive before midnight at the 10000 block...
Transgender woman found dead after reported missing in Columbia, deputies say
Judge Clifton Newman has requested a new judge be assigned to handle post-trial motions...
Judge asks to recuse himself from future Murdaugh murder trial hearings
FILE - The Starbucks logo is seen on a shop, March 14, 2017, in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP...
Thousands of Starbucks workers go on a one-day strike

Latest News

A hawk crashes through a coffeehouse window in Providence, Rhode Island.
Hawk shatters window at coffee shop
Karen is a 3-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mixed up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friends Friday: Karen
President Joe Biden speaks while sitting next to other leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic...
Biden signs temporary spending bill averting government shutdown, pushing budget fight into new year
FILE - President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador chat prior to...
Biden and Mexico’s leader will meet in California. Fentanyl, migrants and Cuba are on the agenda