A taste of culture at the 15th Annual Bubbie’s Food Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An annual event will put traditional Jewish foods on full display.

The 15th Annual Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival will happen on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

President of Beth Shalom Synagogue Randall Stark came to WIS Midday to talk about what kind of food attendees can expect this year.

