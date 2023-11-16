Suspect on the run in Kershaw County after car chase with deputies ends in crash

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Four suspects got away during a car chase with deputies, but after it ended in a crash three are in custody and one is still on the run.

The crash happened on Buck Hill Road in Ridgeway. After the crash, the suspects took off running towards Lake Road, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Three suspects are in custody and one is still on the run. (Kershaw County Sheriff's Office (KCSO))

A heavy law enforcement presence is in the area.

“We have K9s on the ground and drones in the air,” Sheriff Lee Boan said. “SLED’s helicopter has been requested.”

The suspects are wanted for multiple property crimes across multiple counties, Boan confirmed.

Bod added there’s no reason to believe they are armed dangerous at this time, but deputies advised people who live close by to lock their homes and cars and stay inside.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

