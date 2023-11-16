SkyView
Sumter County deputies search for man wanted on multiple charges

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on several felony charges.

Deputies said 18-year-old JaMarion Thames is wanted on charges including 2nd-degree domestic violence, unlawful neglect of a child, malicious injury to personal property, and assault and battery in the 3rd degree.

Thames is described to be 5-foot-11 tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark hair.

Anyone who has seen Thames is asked to call 911 immediately or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-TRIPLE-8-CRIME SC.

