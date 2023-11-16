SkyView
Soda City Live: Cost-Efficient Holiday Tablescapes

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Don’t break the bank trying to impress your guests this holiday season.

Take a little bit of what you already have and turn it into something newer, by using your existing color scheme in your home to bring your seasonal decor to life.

Prix Fixe Party joins us to show us how to do just that.

For tips and ideas click here.

