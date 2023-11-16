Soda City Live: 55th Annual Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Gem and Mineral Society joins us to talk about some amazing Gems and minerals as they gear up to host their 55th Annual Gem, Mineral and Jewelry show this weekend.

Friday and Saturday @ 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets $6 Free for Military and Children under 16

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.