Richland County attorney hires 2 law firms to assist with DOJ investigation into jail, says they have ‘nothing to hide’

Richland County’s elected leaders are weighing in on the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision to investigate the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and expressing confidence in the facility’s leadership.(Nick Neville)
By Maggie Brown and Nick Neville
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials said in a letter on Thursday afternoon they have hired two law firms to help assist with a federal investigation into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Nov. 2 it would be conducting a civil rights investigation into two South Carolina jails ― Charleston’s Al Cannon Detention Center and Columbia’s Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The Department of Justice will investigate whether or not the county is providing adequate living conditions at the jail and if inmates are protected from violence.

This past year, more than 30 violent incidents have been reported by WIS News 10 at the jail, including murder, stabbings, assaults and most recently a riot. At least eight officers have been fired and arrested due to misconduct in office, according to WIS News 10 reporting.

A letter from County Attorney Patrick Wright said that they would be hiring the two law firms, Wyche Law Firm and Maynard Nexsen, to help provide federal investigators with “timely and accurate information to complete their inquiry, as the county has nothing to hide.”

Richland County Council Chairman Overture Walker said that he welcomes the investigation into the jail.

Richland County administration manages the jail, while most other jails in South Carolina are managed by the local sheriff’s department.

“The public should be aware that Richland County takes its responsibilities seriously and will continue to take all necessary and appropriate steps to improve the conditions at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and all other county facilities,” the letter from Wright said.

Wright said the county has demonstrated its commitment to improve conditions at the jail well-before the federal probe was announced. The county has invested $30 million to address facility improvements, staffing and retention.

However, according to the most recent state inspections, there is not enough staff to run the detention center ― and the population at the jail only keeps growing. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections’ most recent inspection, the jail had 121 detention officers overseeing 971 detainees.

To meet state standards, the jail would need to have 250 detention officers working to supervise the facility.

