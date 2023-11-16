Former Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities said a ex-Orangeburg County private school educator was charged after a student’s mother said became inappropriate with her teenage son.

Court records show Reagan Anderson, 27, a Holly Hill Academy teacher, was charged with two count of sexual battery with a child 17 years of age.

Anderson appeared in bond court Thursday afternoon and was granted a $2,500 surety bond.

Warrants for Anderson’s arrest say that she met with the student in October outside of school at a Pizza Hut in Santee and home on Bunch Ford Road. That’s where the alleged sexual battery took place, the warrants said.

During her bond hearing, the mother of a student said Anderson also acted inappropriate with her child on social media and send her child nude photos.

A judge ordered Anderson to not have contact with the victim or the victim’s family and to wear a GPS monitor.

WIS News 10 reached out to the school administrator on Thursday morning for comment and did not hear back. It’s unclear at this time if Anderson has been fired or continued to work for the school.

The sheriff’s department said they were notified on Nov. 8 about inappropriate contact between the teacher and student.

