SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Former Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student

Former Midlands school teacher arrested for sexual battery
Authorities said a former Orangeburg County private school educator was charged after a student’s mother said she allegedly sent nude photos to their son.(Holly Hill Academy)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities said a ex-Orangeburg County private school educator was charged after a student’s mother said became inappropriate with her teenage son.

Court records show Reagan Anderson, 27, a Holly Hill Academy teacher, was charged with two count of sexual battery with a child 17 years of age.

Anderson appeared in bond court Thursday afternoon and was granted a $2,500 surety bond.

Warrants for Anderson’s arrest say that she met with the student in October outside of school at a Pizza Hut in Santee and home on Bunch Ford Road. That’s where the alleged sexual battery took place, the warrants said.

During her bond hearing, the mother of a student said Anderson also acted inappropriate with her child on social media and send her child nude photos.

A judge ordered Anderson to not have contact with the victim or the victim’s family and to wear a GPS monitor.

WIS News 10 reached out to the school administrator on Thursday morning for comment and did not hear back. It’s unclear at this time if Anderson has been fired or continued to work for the school.

The sheriff’s department said they were notified on Nov. 8 about inappropriate contact between the teacher and student.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found alone and unresponsive before midnight at the 10000 block...
Transgender woman found dead after reported missing in Columbia, deputies say
Joyce Edwards
Camden High School basketball star Joyce Edwards announces she will attend USC
Deputies said 26-year-old Zatara Dunham, was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward...
Mother charged after 3-year-old found alone inside apartment, Richland County Sheriff’s Department says
Police said they believe Murphy was using the creek to evade tracking dogs and the drone flying...
Forest Acres burglary suspect still on the run from police
Forest Acres police have started a manhunt for Aaron Christopher Murphy, 35, a suspected...
Manhunt underway for Forest Acres burglary suspect

Latest News

What began as stubborn pain in his left leg progressed through his body. The diagnosis hit with...
The Strongest Man I Have Ever Met
Judge Clifton Newman has requested a new judge be assigned to handle post-trial motions...
Judge asks to recuse himself from future Murdaugh murder trial hearings
A taste of culture at the 15th Annual Bubbie’s Food Festival
A taste of culture at the 15th Annual Bubbie’s Food Festival
The Columbia Richland Fire Department announced the closure of Leesburg Road in the area of...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Area of Leesburg Road closed due to damaged natural gas line