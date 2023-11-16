SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Father arrested after fleeing Sumter County traffic stop while leaving child in stolen vehicle

The passenger ran from deputies with Benjamin’s child and left the infant at a residence,...
The passenger ran from deputies with Benjamin’s child and left the infant at a residence, before continuing to evade deputies. The child was found and safely returned to its mother. While searching the car, deputies found ten counterfeit $100 bills.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced a man has been arrested after he abandoned his child in a vehicle while running away from deputies.

Officials said Faquanta Urell Benjamin, 21, was arrested after an arrest warrant was issued for Benjamin. On Nov. 15, a Sumter County deputy spotted a car fitting the description of a stolen vehicle. The deputy confirmed the information, made a U-turn, and tried initiating the stop.

Benjamin, the driver, tried to avoid the deputy and he turned down Starview Drive and stopped near Wentworth Court, when Benjamin stopped the vehicle, the passenger exited the vehicle with an infant and ran from the scene.

The passenger ran the vehicle from deputies with an infant and left the infant at a residence, before continuing to evade deputies. The child was found and safely returned to its mother.

The deputy ordered the driver to exit the vehicle and after being detained he was identified as Benjamin. During an investigation, detectives discovered the infant that was left at a residence was the same one he left during a Nov. 6 traffic stop where he fled police.

While searching the car, deputies found ten counterfeit $100 bills.

Benjamin is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center and is being charged with unlawful conduct toward a child by willfully abandoning and placing a child at risk of harm, possession of a stolen vehicle, and driving under suspension.

If you have any information that will help deputies, you are encouraged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or by using the Crimestoppers tips app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said 26-year-old Zatara Dunham, was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward...
Mother charged after 3-year-old found alone inside apartment, Richland County Sheriff’s Department says
Forest Acres police have started a manhunt for Aaron Christopher Murphy, 35, a suspected...
Manhunt underway for Forest Acres burglary suspect
Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found alone and unresponsive before midnight at the 10000 block...
Transgender woman found dead after reported missing in Columbia, deputies say
Michael Ray Joyner is charged with murder.
Man charged in connection with death of his mother in Columbia suspicious death investigation
Jesse Gregory, 34, is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on one count of...
Man charged with desecration of human remains after Lexington County shooting

Latest News

ChatCBDW available to test at CBDW.AI
Artificial intelligence impacting education, the choice to fear or embrace tools like CHATGPT
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
Judicial reform efforts in State House
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
Primetime: Seeing representation in our elected officials
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
Transgender woman found dead in car