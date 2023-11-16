SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Hunter falls 25 feet from tree stand on opening day of deer season, airlifted to hospital

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries,...
First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.(Michigan State Police via WNEM)
By Emily Keinath and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A hunter in Michigan was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after he fell 25 feet from his tree stand.

According to Michigan State Police, the 61-year-old man was participating in opening day of firearm deer season in Roscommon County on Wednesday when he fell out of his tree stand.

Although he was seriously injured, police said he was able to crawl to his backpack on the ground, reach for his phone and call for help.

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.

The man’s identity was not released.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found alone and unresponsive before midnight at the 10000 block...
Transgender woman found dead after reported missing in Columbia, deputies say
Joyce Edwards
Camden High School basketball star Joyce Edwards announces she will attend USC
Deputies said 26-year-old Zatara Dunham, was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward...
Mother charged after 3-year-old found alone inside apartment, Richland County Sheriff’s Department says
Police said they believe Murphy was using the creek to evade tracking dogs and the drone flying...
Forest Acres burglary suspect still on the run from police
Forest Acres police have started a manhunt for Aaron Christopher Murphy, 35, a suspected...
Manhunt underway for Forest Acres burglary suspect

Latest News

The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal...
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, more than 20 injured, some seriously: officials
FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Judge declares mistrial after jury deadlocks in trial of ex-officer in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Jury in Breonna Taylor federal civil rights trial opens deliberations in case of ex-officer
The chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party said the state’s Feb. 3 Democratic...
‘South Carolina’s first’: SCDP chair after New Hampshire defies Democratic primary calendar
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
Biden tells Asia-Pacific leaders that US ‘not going anywhere’ as it looks to build economic ties