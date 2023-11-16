FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mainly dry conditions win the weather battle!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – High pressure to our northeast continues to help keep us mostly dry as rain holds off to our south!

First Alert Headlines

· We warm up a little for Thursday with highs to the low 70s, with some partial sunshine fighting off clouds.

· A few drizzle chances for Friday with even warmer temps in the mid-70s.

· Saturday and Sunday look mainly sunny and dry overall.

· Rain chances are set to return next week.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! Our Thursday is a bit warmer and you can expect highs in the low 70s this afternoon. Skies are mostly cloudy throughout the day with a limited chance of sprinkles. Dryness continues to impress with moisture continuing to lose this fight.

We have mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow and another chance of stray showers. A low pressure system is off the coast of Georgia, and will bring some clouds to the area, but the low is too far away to warrant much more. Sunshine will then really work to take command.

High pressure builds in Saturday and we see mostly sunny skies and dry air. Lows are in the mid-50s with highs reaching the mid-70s for the afternoon, a really nice day! Sunday morning will be a bit cooler as a cold front passes through cooling temps down to the mid and upper 30s. Highs reach the upper 60s by the afternoon with sunny skies expected.

On Monday we have a few more clouds as a low pressure system and cold front approach from the west. We’ll continue to keep tabs on the potential of rain showers early next week. Those rain chances will then be followed up by cooler and drier air towards Thanksgiving.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with limited breaks of sun. A few areas of morning drizzle are possible. Highs nearing 72 degrees.

Friday: A couple showers can’t be ruled out, with partly sunny skies working to win the day. Highs near 75 degrees.

Saturday: Sunshine mixes with some limited cloud cover. Highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny and cooler with highs back to the upper 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers into the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s.

