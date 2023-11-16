FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Area of Leesburg Road closed due to damaged natural gas line

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Richland Fire Department announced the closure of Leesburg Road in the area of Lower Richland Boulevard, due to a cut natural gas line.

Officials said Dominion Energy crews are on site to repair it.

According to officials, the natural gas line was damaged by a third-party contractor performing excavation work.

Repairs are expected to take a “considerable amount of time.”

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area for the time being.

