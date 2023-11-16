Family of four found dead on Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A family of four was found dead at their on-post home at Fort Stewart on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

According to the Public Affairs Office, a female soldier, her husband and their two children were found dead inside the home after a welfare check was requested by the solder’s unit.

Police arrived at the home at approximately 2 p.m. Law enforcement found the family unresponsive in the home upon making entry.

The individuals were pronounced dead at approximately 5:30 p.m. Their identities are not being released until next of kin is notified.

According to the Public Affairs Office, this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community.

