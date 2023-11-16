SkyView
Columbia to gather for Vista Lights Spectacle

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the air gets crisper and the festive season approaches, there’s one event that has been illuminating the heart of our city for over three decades.

The 38th annual Vista Lights, presented by Prisma Health, will take place in the heart of the city.

WIS News 10 Jamal Goss will emcee the event.

More than 60 galleries, shops, and restaurants will showcase their holiday treasures and delicious dishes.

The event kicks off on Thursday t from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The Vista Guild says there will be live entertainment and performances to get you into the holiday spirit.

Abby Anderson, a key organizer of the event, joined WIS Sunrise to talk about all the festive fun awaiting you and your families.

