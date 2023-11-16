Artificial intelligence impacting education, the choice to fear or embrace tools like CHATGPT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In an era where technology has taken the world by storm, Artificial intelligence or AI has advanced in technology in a brand new avenue and that avenue is ChatGPT.

AI and ChatGPT researcher Thomas Fellows compares this form as a big calculator.

”ChatGPT at its is basically a LLM, a large language model. So its an advanced algorithm and it’s in an algorithm where basically words have become data. So its like a big big calculator and it’s important to understand how ChatGPT works because many people have said that AI won’t necessarily take away jobs but people using AI would get way ahead of people who aren’t using AI,” said Fellows.

ChatGPT specializes in generating responses in forms of conversations. The program which was released last year has been known to have pass exams for students and even help craft papers and emails.Across the country, schools are banning the use of ChatGPT in the classroom where Fellows believes that schools should work alongside it instead of banning it.

”We shouldn’t ban ChatGPT at all, we should work alongside with ChatGPT because we’re gonna be able to use it in our workforce. We got to do a better job of preparing our students for the actual workforce rather than just word memorization,” said Fellows. Here in the midlands, the University of South Carolina has an option to restrict the use of Artificial intelligence to its students.

Fellows says that the advancement of AI can be scary for students where there could be an end to higher education.” I would be a little bit scared if I was the university of South Carolina just because especially if you have a learning disability like I do, ChatGPT can be very very useful and helpful. So could we see the end of higher education because of artificial intelligence? Possibly.

“Just because it’s much more efficient and cost effective than the current university model,” said Fellows.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.