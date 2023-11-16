SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

13-year-old earns a perfect score on the ACT

Chance Rohda, a 13-year-old from Brainard, Neb., recently earned a perfect score on the ACT.
By Bella Caracta and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAINARD, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Scrabble is recommended for ages 8 and up, but 2-year-old Chance Rohda paid no mind then and pays no mind now when it comes to age.

Yet still, when he earned a perfect score on his ACT at just 13 years old, he said he was “super excited and shocked.”

Chance started kindergarten and was quickly moved to learn with the third graders. Now, he’s the age of an eighth grader taking 11th-grade classes.

He said it was when he started school that he realized he stood out from the rest.

“Well, it started at kindergarten,” Chance said. “I guess I just thought that was how it was until kindergarten.”

But Chance’s parents knew before then that he was likely developing quicker than expected, so they went to a Creighton child development specialist.

“He’s our only child,” said Chance’s dad, Nate Rohda. “And so we didn’t know what was normal and what route to take. So, she really gave us a plan to bring to the school laying out how he’s definitely going to have to be placed ahead to keep him challenged.”

At East Butler High School, he has friends of all ages, chatting with his junior classmates: “I grew up with them. I’ve been with them since kindergarten slash third grade.”

And having lunch with the freshman, he again pays age no mind.

Chance also runs cross country, started basketball, is in acting, does quiz bowl and likes to play games. He said he’s able to juggle all that with a little bit of help.

“Well, I get a lot of rest, eat hearty and have great parents who are willing to drive me,” Chance said.

His parents are over the moon about the score, but like age to Chance, this score to them is just a number.

“Whether he gets a 32, or a 33, or decides not to take it, we’re going to love him the same,” his father Nate Rohda said. “We need him to know that, that our value in him isn’t what he scores on a test. He’s a great all-around kid.”

Chance’s goal is to study computer science and entrepreneurship, possibly keeping his talents in Nebraska. He said his eyes are on the University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s computer science school and honors program or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found alone and unresponsive before midnight at the 10000 block...
Transgender woman found dead after reported missing in Columbia, deputies say
Joyce Edwards
Camden High School basketball star Joyce Edwards announces she will attend USC
Deputies said 26-year-old Zatara Dunham, was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward...
Mother charged after 3-year-old found alone inside apartment, Richland County Sheriff’s Department says
Police said they believe Murphy was using the creek to evade tracking dogs and the drone flying...
Forest Acres burglary suspect still on the run from police
Forest Acres police have started a manhunt for Aaron Christopher Murphy, 35, a suspected...
Manhunt underway for Forest Acres burglary suspect

Latest News

Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji plays at his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington,...
Take heart, it looks like China could send new pandas to the US
The Columbia Richland Fire Department announced the closure of Leesburg Road in the area of...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Area of Leesburg Road closed due to damaged natural gas line
A suspect is on the run after a car chase with deputies ended in a crash in Ridgeway, according...
Suspect on the run in Kershaw County after car chase with deputies ends in crash
FILE - This microscope photo provided on Oct. 25, 2023, by the Centers for Disease Control and...
The world’s first gene therapy for sickle cell disease has been approved in Britain