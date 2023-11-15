Unlock Wealth with NCBW Financial Event in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for an insightful discussion as we welcome two guests from the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Columbia Chapter.

Valarie Byrd, the President of the Coalition, came to WIS Sunrise to share insights into their mission, vision, and community-focused efforts spanning the last several years.

Tammie Mims from the Economic Empowerment Committee gave us the inside scoop on their impactful work and spilled details about an upcoming event geared towards getting your finances in order for retirement.

“The Better Money Habits: Planning and preparedness at every age,” event is happening Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Brookland Baptist Church Christian Learning Center, located on Sunset Boulevard. It’s being held at the CLC dining hall behind the church Sanctuary.

Financial guru Joshua Hodges, with Bank of America, will be the guest speaker during the free event.

