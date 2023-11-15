SkyView
TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty Two forms in the Caribbean

By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The system the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring in the Caribbean, that had a 70% of development, is starting to look a little more organized this afternoon causing the center to go ahead and label the system Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty Two with winds up to 35 mph.

On Friday Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty Two is expected to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Vince with winds up to 40 mph.

By Friday afternoon Tropical Storm Vince will pass over Jamaica producing heavy rains and gusty winds which could lead to flooding and mudslide concerns on the island.

After passing through Jamaica Tropical Storm Vince will then slide over the eastern half of Cuba and impact the Turks and Caicos islands on Saturday with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

By Sunday and into next week Tropical Storm Vince will get swept up in a frontal system and stay out over the open Atlantic and away from the United States.

The other system the National Hurricane Center is watching just off the coast of Florida looks to remain unorganized and now has a 0% chance of development in the coming days.

