Transgender woman found dead after reported missing in Columbia, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A transgender woman reported missing has been found dead, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found “alone and unresponsive” before midnight at the 1000 block of Two Notch Road on Tuesday. Initial investigation found no signs of foul play, deputies stated.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will be doing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Floyd’s mother said she was last seen early in the morning in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

According to an incident report, family said Floyd was visiting Columbia from Florence and was staying with friends at a hotel in the area.

Floyd reportedly asked to use a friend’s car and took a man she had been hanging out with to the store.

Surveillance footage captured two people exiting the car, making it the last time Floyd was seen.

The case continues to be under investigation.

