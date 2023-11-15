SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Transgender woman found dead after reported missing in Columbia, deputies say

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A transgender woman reported missing has been found dead, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found “alone and unresponsive” before midnight at the 1000 block of Two Notch Road on Tuesday. Initial investigation found no signs of foul play, deputies stated.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will be doing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Floyd’s mother said she was last seen early in the morning in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

According to an incident report, family said Floyd was visiting Columbia from Florence and was staying with friends at a hotel in the area.

Floyd reportedly asked to use a friend’s car and took a man she had been hanging out with to the store.

Surveillance footage captured two people exiting the car, making it the last time Floyd was seen.

The case continues to be under investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said 26-year-old Zatara Dunham, was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward...
Mother charged after 3-year-old found alone inside apartment, Richland County Sheriff’s Department says
Forest Acres police have started a manhunt for Aaron Christopher Murphy, 35, a suspected...
Manhunt underway for Forest Acres burglary suspect
Michael Ray Joyner is charged with murder.
Man charged in connection with death of his mother in Columbia suspicious death investigation
Jesse Gregory, 34, is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on one count of...
Man charged with desecration of human remains after Lexington County shooting
What began as stubborn pain in his left leg progressed through his body. The diagnosis hit with...
The Strongest Man I Have Ever Met

Latest News

A transgender woman reported missing has been found dead, according to the Richland County...
Transgender woman found dead after reported missing in Columbia, deputies say
The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) said they are still searching for a burglary suspect...
Forest Acres burglary suspect still on the run from police
Governor Henry McMaster and First Family to hold 57th Annual Governor’s Carolighting
Governor Henry McMaster and First Family to hold 57th Annual Governor’s Carolighting
Police said they believe Murphy was using the creek to evade tracking dogs and the drone flying...
Forest Acres burglary suspect still on the run from police