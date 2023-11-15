Irmo High School confiscates weapon from student, school officials say

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident that happened at Irmo High School where a student was found with a weapon.

The school sent parents an email on Tuesday informing them of the incident.

The email stated school officials confiscated a weapon from a student after it was reported to the school administration.

School officials said school administration and law enforcement took “appropriate action,” and added “appropriate disciplinary procedures are being followed.”

The incident was deemed as an isolated incident.

Good Evening Yellow Jacket Families, This email is to inform you of an incident at our school today. School officials confiscated a weapon from a student after it was reported to school administration. Following the report, both school administration and law enforcement immediately took appropriate action. We have deemed this an isolated incident and the appropriate disciplinary procedures are being followed. At Irmo High School, we aim to keep our staff and families well informed, work hard to ensure a safe learning environment at our school and work closely with law enforcement to make safety our top priority. We encourage all students to utilize the STOPit app or talk to a trusted adult if they see or hear anything of concern. Thank you for your support, and please don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions.

