Soda City Live: Won’t Quit Foundation Hosts Grocery Giveaway in Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s the season of giving and one organization is giving back to the community by hosting its inaugural grocery giveaway.

Santino Jones, the Founder of the “Won’t Quit Foundation” has teamed up with Arise church to help those who may not have much this holiday season

(See flyer for more)

